Swaggerty has gone 5-for-15 with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored across nine Grapefruit League games.

Swaggerty has fallen from his status as one of Pittsburgh's top prospects, in large part due to a serious shoulder injury that required surgery in 2021. Now 25, he's seemingly fighting for his future with the club and has made a strong impression this spring in a very limited sample. Swaggerty is competing against a number of other prospects in Pittsburgh's outfield, so he still may face an uphill battle to break camp with the big-league team.