Swaggerty (illness) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on May 23 and has gone 1-for-9 with five walks, a stolen base and two runs in four games.
Swaggerty has been on the shelf at Triple-A Indianapolis since April 21 while recovering from a viral infection. The outfielder looks as though he may be on the cusp of rejoining the Triple-A affiliate, and he should handle an everyday role once activated.
