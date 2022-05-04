Swaggerty sustained a mild concussion at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. He was placed on the 7-day injured list, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.

Swaggerty was involved in an outfield collision with Oneil Cruz on Tuesday and downplayed the severity of the issue afterward, but he'll still be sidelined for the next week as a result of the head injury.