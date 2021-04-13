Cahill yielded one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in Monday's loss to San Diego. He struck out eight batters and did not factor in the decision.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Cahill retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced in a strong outing. He left the game in a 1-1 tie but San Diego's offense was able to get hot against Luis Oviedo. It was an encouraging performance after he was hammered for seven runs by the Reds in his last start. The veteran righty will take the mound in Milwaukee on Saturday.