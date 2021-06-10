Pirates manager Derek Shelton confirmed after Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers that Cahill will work out of the bullpen for the "immediate future," Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Pittsburgh appears content to proceed with Chase De Jong as its fifth starter for the time being, so the team won't have a rotation spot available for Cahill, who returned from a three-week stay on the injured list earlier Thursday. Shelton said he wouldn't rule Cahill out from rejoining the rotation at some point, but it will likely take an injury or poor performance from another starter before the 33-year-old gets an opportunity.