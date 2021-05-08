Cahill (1-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Friday.

Cahill didn't allow any extra-base hits Friday, but he allowed baserunners in each of his five innings and gave up a run in each of the first three innings of the game. The right-hander has been quite inconsistent to begin the season, and he's now been charged with losses in three of his last four outings. Cahill has posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 29.1 innings across his first six starts of the season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Reds on Wednesday.