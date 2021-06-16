Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk confirmed Wednesday that Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list over the weekend after aggravating his left calf strain, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The same injury kept Cahill on the shelf for nearly three weeks before he returned to action June 10. He was active for only two days before suffering the setback, and given the recurring nature of his injury, Cahill could be looking at a longer recovery period this time around. Even before Cahill aggravated the calf injury, the Pirates had already pulled the plug on him as a starter and shifted him to a long-relief role, so he'll likely work out of the bullpen once activated.