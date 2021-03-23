Cahill struck out one batter without allowing a hit or walk in two innings against Baltimore on Monday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He threw 12 of 17 pitches for strikes, facing the minimum of six batters. Manager Derek Shelton has already stated that the veteran will break camp with the team, though his role is still to be determined. "We're going to continue to stretch Cahill out like he's intending to start, then we'll kind of see how far he is and work from there," Shelton said. Cahill could take on more responsibility if Steven Brault's injury forces the lefty to miss time.