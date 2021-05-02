Cahill (1-3) took the loss Saturday as the Pirates were thumped 12-5 by the Cardinals, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

St. Louis hung four runs on him in the top of the first inning, and while Cahill was able to steady the ship and give his team 97 pitches (54 strikes) rather than make an early exit, the damage had been done. The veteran right-hander has been tagged for at least five runs in three of his five starts, saddling him with a 7.40 ERA, but his 24:8 K:BB and palatable 1.11 HR/9 through 24.1 innings suggests there's some degree of bad luck involved in that bloated figure.