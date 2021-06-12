Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf injury.
He most recently logged 1.1 scoreless innings while walking three and striking out three Friday in Milwaukee, and he apparently suffered the injury during that appearance. Geoff Hartlieb was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
