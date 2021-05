Cahill was removed from Wednesday's start against the Cardinals with an undisclosed injury, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The 33-year-old issued two walks and hit a batter to load the bases during the second inning before exiting the contest with the athletic trainer. The right hander was charged with four earned runs while recording only three outs. It's unclear if the injury will affect Cahill's next turn through the rotation.