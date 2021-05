General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Cahill (calf) , who was placed on the injured list Saturday, avoided serious injury, 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

"We don't think the injury is severe," the general manager noted. "We're going to give him a chance to feel better. Not sure exactly how long it's going to be. Shouldn't be too long." Cherington mentioned Miguel Yajure and Cody Ponce as possibly replacements for Cahill in the rotation.