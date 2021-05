Cahill allowed one run on three hits and zero walks over 5.1 innings Wednesday versus the Reds. He had one strikeout and didn't factor in the decision.

The 33-year-old surrendered a solo homer to Mike Moustakas during the second frame, but he otherwise kept Cincinnati off the board until being lifted during the sixth inning. Cahill has given up three earned runs in his past two starts (10.1 innings), though his fantasy value has been limited with only three strikeouts across those outings.