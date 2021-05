The Pirates placed Cahill on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf strain, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The move, retroactive to May 20, sidelines the righty until May 30 at the earliest. Cahill has made a few impressive starts this season, but his overall inconsistency has led to a 6.81 ERA in 35.2 innings.