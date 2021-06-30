Cahill (calf) has resumed running, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cahill has been on the injured list since June 12, and he's been progressing slowly in his rehab process so far. While the right-hander hasn't yet resumed throwing, it's encouraging to see him running. The Pirates haven't yet indicated when he could return to game action, but a better timetable could be revealed once he begins a throwing program.
