Cahill (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Pirates were routed 14-1 by the Reds, surrendering seven runs on nine hits over four innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander got taken deep twice by Tyler Naquin in a brutal Pirates debut. Cahill tossed 49 of 73 pitches for strikes before getting the hook and got scored upon in three of his four frames. He'll try to shake off this performance in his next outing, set for Monday at home against the Padres.