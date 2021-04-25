Cahill (1-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings to earn the win Saturday against Minnesota.

When Cahill is effective he is able to generate groundballs, and that's exactly what he did against the Twins on Saturday. Eleven of his 18 outs came via groundout, helping him limit Minnesota to only one extra-base hit across his six innings of work. Cahill has alternated solid and horrific outings to begin the season, which has left him with a 7.11 ERA and 19:5 K:BB across four starts. He'll take the mound next Saturday against St. Louis.