Cahill (calf) is still receiving treatment and hasn't yet resumed throwing, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list June 12 after he aggravated his left calf strain, and the team has been bringing him along slowly. A better idea of his return timetable could be revealed once he starts throwing again, but the Pirates figure to exercise plenty of caution since the right-hander suffered his setback very shortly after he was reinstated from the injured list June 10.