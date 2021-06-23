Cahill (calf) is still receiving treatment and hasn't yet resumed throwing, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cahill was placed on the 10-day injured list June 12 after he aggravated his left calf strain, and the team has been bringing him along slowly. A better idea of his return timetable could be revealed once he starts throwing again, but the Pirates figure to exercise plenty of caution since the right-hander suffered his setback very shortly after he was reinstated from the injured list June 10.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Cahill: Dealing with aggravation of calf•
-
Pirates' Trevor Cahill: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Pirates' Trevor Cahill: Bullpen role confirmed•
-
Pirates' Trevor Cahill: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Pirates' Trevor Cahill: Throws again Sunday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Cahill: Turns in bullpen session•