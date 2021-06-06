Cahill (calf) completed another throwing session at PNC Park on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
According to MLB.com, Cahill threw a live batting practice session June 1 that consisted of about 30 pitches, and he's continued to steadily build up his count since then. Though Cahill is getting stretched back out for a potential starting role, Pirates manager Derek Shelton acknowledged that the team may not have a rotation spot available for the 33-year-old once he returns from the 10-day injured list, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. Cahill posted a 6.81 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across eight starts prior to landing on the injured list May 22 with a left calf strain.
