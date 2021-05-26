Cahill (calf) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cahill looks to be tracking toward a brief stay on the 10-day injured list due to his strained left calf, but the Pirates aren't expected to activate him when first eligible this weekend. If Chad Kuhl (shoulder) ends up beating Cahill back from the IL, the latter may not have a spot in the rotation waiting for him whenever he's reinstated.
