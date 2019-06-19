Pirates' Trevor Williams: Activated ahead of start
Williams (side) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Tigers.
Williams is ready to rejoin the rotation after spending a little more than a month on the shelf with a right side strain. The right-hander allowed two runs while striking out five across three innings in his lone rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis last week. Prior to landing on the IL, Williams compiled a 3.33 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB in nine starts (54 innings) for the Pirates. Mitch Keller was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
