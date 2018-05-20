Williams allowed four earned runs on four hits while walking none and striking out five across six innings Sunday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Williams allowed only four runners to reach base, but each of them came around to score, with the big blow being a two-run homer by Christian Villanueva in the fourth inning. Williams has found success early in the season by limiting hard contact despite generating just 6.1 K/9, and he now has a 3.05 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 10 starts this season. His lack of strikeouts is a concern, however, as it not only diminishes his fantasy value but also makes it more difficult for him to work out of jams as was illustrated by his start on Sunday.