Pirates' Trevor Williams: Allows one run in win over Orioles
Williams (7-9) allowed one run on three hits and three walks across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Orioles. He struck out six.
Williams was extremely effective in this one, scattering three baserunners before allowing a solo home run to Chris Davis with two outs in the sixth inning. He has now gone at least five innings while allowing two runs or fewer in five of the last six starts to lower his ERA to a respectable 4.07. One of the club's less heralded young pitchers, Williams made strides this season toward become a solid arm in the middle of the rotation. He is not scheduled to appear again this year and will look to carry his growth over to the 2018 campaign.
