Pirates' Trevor Williams: Allows season-high five runs
Williams gave up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk in six innings against the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out six batters.
The Pirates actually staked Williams to a four-run, second-inning lead, but the righty failed to keep Los Angeles at bay. Williams threw 101 pitches (71 for strikes), eclipsing the 100-pitch mark for the second straight time. He threw more than 100 pitches only three times in 31 starts last year. With two off days in the coming week, Williams will likely next pitch over the weekend at home against Oakland.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pitches well in loss•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Set to start Wednesay•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pitches well in another no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Strikes out three in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Earns first win of 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start