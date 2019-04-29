Williams gave up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk in six innings against the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out six batters.

The Pirates actually staked Williams to a four-run, second-inning lead, but the righty failed to keep Los Angeles at bay. Williams threw 101 pitches (71 for strikes), eclipsing the 100-pitch mark for the second straight time. He threw more than 100 pitches only three times in 31 starts last year. With two off days in the coming week, Williams will likely next pitch over the weekend at home against Oakland.