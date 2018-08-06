Williams (9-8) allowed two runs on nine hits with no walks across five innings while taking the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday. He struck out three.

Williams cruised through the early innings but ran into trouble in the fifth, when he allowed two runs on four hits before getting the final out. He was lifted prior to the sixth and unfortunately took the loss as his team failed to score during his time on the mound. Williams' scoreless innings streak climbed to 20 before he was scored upon and the loss was his first in almost exactly a month. He still has a 3.88 ERA for the season and will look to bounce back next weekend against the Giants.