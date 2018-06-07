Pirates' Trevor Williams: Another short outing Wednesday
Williams didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Dodgers, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks over three innings while striking out two.
In his shortest start of the season, Williams threw 41 of 65 pitches for strikes but wasn't fooling many hitters, generating only five swinging strikes. His early success is now a distant memory, as the right-hander has coughed up at least four runs in five of his last six outings to inflate his ERA to 4.18. Williams will next take the mound Monday on the road against the Diamondbacks.
