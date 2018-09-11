Williams (12-9) had his worst start in two months in Monday's loss to the Cardinals. He lasted five innings and gave up four runs on six hits while striking out six.

Williams had been one of the hottest pitchers in all of baseball as he had given up just four runs in total over his previous nine starts. While he came back down to earth in Monday's start, he'll look to get back on track over the weekend against the Brewers.

