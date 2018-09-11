Pirates' Trevor Williams: Average in start versus Cardinals
Williams (12-9) had his worst start in two months in Monday's loss to the Cardinals. He lasted five innings and gave up four runs on six hits while striking out six.
Williams had been one of the hottest pitchers in all of baseball as he had given up just four runs in total over his previous nine starts. While he came back down to earth in Monday's start, he'll look to get back on track over the weekend against the Brewers.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Sunday's game postponed•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks Reds for second straight win•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks St. Louis in win•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Strong effort in no-decision against Braves•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tough-luck loser against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Secures 10th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....