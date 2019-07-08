Pirates' Trevor Williams: Back from paternity leave
Williams was reinstated from the paternity list Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Williams' absence led to him missing his final start before the All-Star break. He'll end the first half with a mediocre 4.54 ERA and an 18.8 percent strikeout rate. Kevin Kramer was optioned in a corresponding move.
