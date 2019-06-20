Pirates' Trevor Williams: Bailed out by offense
Williams didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Tigers, surrendering seven runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out seven.
While the seven K's were a season high, that was about the only thing that went right for Williams in his first start off the IL. The right-hander was tagged for multiple homers for the first time all year, and it was his shortest outing since the one in which he got hurt in mid-May. Williams will take a 4.12 ERA and 49:10 K:BB through 59 innings into his next start Tuesday in Houston.
