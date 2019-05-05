Williams allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk across six innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics scored three runs against Williams in the first inning, but the right-hander mostly settled down after that. Before Saturday, Williams was lights out in first innings this year, but he has sometimes struggled the second time through the order. So it was nice to see him make the proper adjustments to avoid a loss Saturday. Williams is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 43.1 innings this year. His next scheduled start is Friday at the Cardinals.