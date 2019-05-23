Williams (side) has been cleared to perform light rehab exercises but has yet to initiate a throwing program, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates will check back in on Williams' condition over the weekend, at which point he could be cleared to play catch off flat ground. Pittsburgh has yet to outline a concrete timeline for Williams' return from the 10-day injured list, but based on where he's currently at his rehab schedule, it's probably safe at this point to rule him out through the rest of May.