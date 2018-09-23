Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks Brewers for 14th win
Williams (14-9) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Brewers, scattering four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.
Milwaukee was only able to get one runner into scoring position against the 26-year-old, putting runners on first and second with two outs in the third inning, but Williams erased the threat immediately by getting Ryan Braun to ground into a fielder's choice with his very next pitch. Williams has now held his opposition off the board in an astounding eight of his last 12 starts dating back to July 11, going 8-2 with a 1.00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 54:20 K:BB in 71.2 innings over that stretch. He'll get one more chance to play spoiler in the NL playoff picture in a road outing against the Cubs on Thursday.
