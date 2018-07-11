Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks Nationals in five innings
Williams (7-7) got the win Wednesday, tossing five shutout innings with three strikeouts while allowing four hits and three walks against the Nationals.
Williams didn't last long enough to qualify for a quality start, needing 81 pitches (48 strikes) just to get through five frames, but it was still a nice bounce-back effort after yielding nine runs over seven innings combined his last two times out. The righty doesn't have the most overpowering stuff, notching 71 strikeouts over 99 innings (6.5 K/9), so he's a bit more dependent on going deeper in games to turn in productive outings for fantasy purposes. The 26-year-old heads into the All-Star break with a 4.36 ERA.
