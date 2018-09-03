Williams (12-9) picked up the win Monday against the Reds, allowing five hits and one walk across 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Williams was locked in Monday, firing 67 of his 101 pitches for strikes while allowing just one extra-base hit en route to his second consecutive victory (and scoreless outing). The right-hander has been lights out through eight second-half starts, registering seven quality outings while posting a ridiculous 0.72 ERA through 49.2 innings over that stretch. He'll look to stay dialed in as he faces the lowly Marlins in Pittsburgh next time out.