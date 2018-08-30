Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks St. Louis in win
Williams (11-9) got the win Wednesday, tossing six shutout innings with eight strikeouts while allowing three hits and three walks against the Cardinals.
Williams got into some early trouble in the first inning, allowing runners on second and third with no one out, but after working out of that jam the 26-year-old cruised the rest of the way. He's given up two or fewer runs in eight straight starts now -- including five starts in that span with no runs allowed -- and his ERA has dropped over a full run to 3.30 as a result. He'll look to keep rolling Monday against the Reds.
