Williams (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings without allowing a hit to earn the win against Detroit on Sunday. He issued five walks and stuck out only one batter.

Williams recorded a respectable 3.96 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 25 starts last season, so this was an encouraging showing to begin 2018. However, while he has the potential to provide serviceable ratios, Williams is unlikely to collect many strikeouts. Additionally, wins could be difficult to come by toeing the rubber for the Pirates. Still, PNC Park is a favorable pitching environment, so being selective with his matchups might be a good approach for the immediate future.