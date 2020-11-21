Williams was designated for assignment Friday.
The 6.18 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB Williams logged in 55.1 innings this past season sealed his fate with this new front office. He could get a look in another organization as a back-end starter or he could transition into a reliever.
