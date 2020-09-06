Williams (1-6) took the loss Saturday as the Pirates were downed 6-2 by the Reds, coughing up five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks. He struck out six.

It's the second time this season the right-hander has served up three homers in a game, and his HR/9 now stands at a ghastly 2.23. Williams has struck out batters at a career-high 21.0 percent clip in 2020, but that's about the only silver lining to his performance so far. He'll carry a 5.80 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 40.1 innings into his next outing Saturday in Kansas City.