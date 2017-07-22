Pirates' Trevor Williams: Carried by offense to win Friday
Williams (4-4) was tagged for five runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out four in Friday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.
The right-hander settled down after allowing three runs in the first inning and let his offense take control, as the Pirates only failed to cross the plate in the third and eighth frames. Williams only has five quality starts in 14 trips to the mound since joining the rotation and his 4.74 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 6.5 K/9 make him a generally risky fantasy play, although he'll be a solid streaming option in his next start Wednesday on the road in San Francisco.
