Williams (5-6) took the loss Monday, surrendering eight runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks over only two innings while striking out one as the Pirates were routed 13-0 by the Nationals.

Three of the six hits off Williams left the yard, but given that the Washington offense has been averaging better than 12 runs a game since last Wednesday, there may not have been much he could have done to avoid the drubbing. The right-hander now carries a 5.65 ERA and 81:32 K:BB through 106.2 innings, and he'll look to turn things around in his next start Saturday, at home against the Reds.