Pirates' Trevor Williams: Confirmed as Monday's starter
Williams (illness) will start Monday's game against the Cardinals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Williams was forced to skip Saturday's start due to flu-like symptoms, but he's cleared to pitch Monday.
