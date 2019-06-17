Pirates' Trevor Williams: Confirmed for Wednesday
Williams (side) is listed as the Pirates' scheduled starter for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Pirates will wait until Wednesday before formally activating Williams from the 10-day injured list, but the right-hander will be back in the fold after enduring no complications with his strained right side while covering three innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis last week. Williams tossed 71 pitches in that outing, so there's a good chance the Pirates exercise more caution with his workload Wednesday than they normally would. Williams submitted a 3.33 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 54 innings before landing on the IL in mid-May.
