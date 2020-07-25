Williams (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals after allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. He had three strikeouts.

The right-hander ran into trouble during the fourth inning, surrendering two runs on four hits and a wild pitch, and he was pulled rather than being allowed to face Kolton Wong a third time. Williams was a strong rotation piece in 2018 with a 3.11 ERA, but he struggled last season with a 5.38 ERA and isn't off to a great start in 2020. He lines up for a tough matchup against the Cubs on the road Friday.