Pirates' Trevor Williams: Dealt loss Tuesday
Williams (5-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing eight runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings against the Diamondbacks.
Williams was done in early in this one, as three Pittsburgh errors in the opening frame led to a 37-pitch, six-run first inning. It's the second outing in a row the 26-year-old has lasted just three innings, and he hasn't made it more than five in any of his last four tries. Williams now has a 6.36 ERA in eight starts since the beginning of May, all but undoing an encouraging opening month. He'll look to get back on track Monday against the Brewers.
