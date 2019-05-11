Williams (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one run on nine hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five.

Wins have been tough to come by for Williams on a Pirates squad hovering around .500, but he's kept them in the game nearly every time out -- the right-hander now has six quality starts in eight outings. He'll take a 3.40 ERA and 37:9 K:BB through 50.1 innings into his next start Wednesday in Arizona.