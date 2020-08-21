Williams (1-4) took the loss Thursday as the Pirates were downed 2-0 by Cleveland, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

It was a solid, if inefficient, performance -- Williams needed 90 pitches (52 strikes) to record 12 outs -- but with Shane Bieber on the mound for the opposition, he had no margin for error. Despite his poor record, Williams has a respectable 3.70 ERA and 23:8 K:BB through 24.1 innings, and he'll look for more support from his offense in his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the White Sox.