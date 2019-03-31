Williams (1-0) threw six shutout frames, posting six strikeouts with three hits and one walk, to secure a 5-0 victory against the Reds on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has picked up in 2019 right where he left off last year. In eight of his last 13 starts of 2018, Williams didn't allow a run. He posted another such outing Sunday, and over his last 14 starts, Williams now owns a 1.20 ERA. The key for Williams becoming an even better fantasy asset is more strikeouts and run support from his offense, both of which happened in his 2019 debut.