Williams (1-3) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Reds.

The Pirates jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first two innings of the contest, allowing Williams to cruise to his first win of the season. The major damage against him came on a two-run home run by Nick Senzel in the fourth inning. Williams now maintains a 3.98 ERA across 20.1 innings this season, and has worked a combined 12.2 frames across his last two starts while allowing four earned runs. He'll look to keep his success going in his next outing, currently projected to come Tuesday against Cleveland.