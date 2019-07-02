Pirates' Trevor Williams: Earns win in ugly outing
Williams (3-2) yielded five runs on nine hits and three walks across 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four batters and earning the win over the Cubs.
It obviously wasn't a great performance, but Pittsburgh's offense erupted for 18 runs Monday to give Williams the win. Most of the damage came against him in the fourth inning where he allowed three runs on four hits and two walks. Since returning from the injured list with a side injury, the 27-year-old has coughed up 16 runs over 17.1 innings. Williams will look to turn things around at home against the Brewers on Saturday.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Won't get two-start week•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Bailed out by offense•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Activated ahead of start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Confirmed for Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Expected back Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...