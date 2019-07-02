Williams (3-2) yielded five runs on nine hits and three walks across 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four batters and earning the win over the Cubs.

It obviously wasn't a great performance, but Pittsburgh's offense erupted for 18 runs Monday to give Williams the win. Most of the damage came against him in the fourth inning where he allowed three runs on four hits and two walks. Since returning from the injured list with a side injury, the 27-year-old has coughed up 16 runs over 17.1 innings. Williams will look to turn things around at home against the Brewers on Saturday.