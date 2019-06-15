Williams (side) is tentatively scheduled to come off the IL to start Wednesday against the Tigers, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

This is a positive development for the Pirates and fantasy owners, but Williams only built up to 71 pitches in his rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. He will have a nice, soft landing in a Tigers team that ranks dead last in the AL in scoring, but with the likelihood that his pitch count is limited in his first start back, Williams is not a slam-dunk starter in mixed leagues.